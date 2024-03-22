Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants updated its FY24 guidance to $8.80-8.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.800-8.900 EPS.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $163.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.88. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,814,000 after buying an additional 455,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $396,532,000 after buying an additional 54,085 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,643,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,941,000 after buying an additional 188,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after acquiring an additional 532,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.25.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

