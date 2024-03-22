Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Trading Down 4.5% on Insider Selling

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $15.80. 94,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 433,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

Specifically, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $872,696.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $872,696.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $47,225.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,985.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,487 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CYRX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Cryoport Trading Up 3.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a current ratio of 11.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,657,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,657,000 after buying an additional 98,569 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $665,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 337.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 55,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

