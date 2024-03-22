Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Trading Up 4.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $149.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Crocs traded as high as $137.77 and last traded at $137.65. 726,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,539,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.71.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,972 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,390.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,276 in the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 91.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 156.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 9.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.80 and a 200 day moving average of $99.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

