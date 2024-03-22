CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.44

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.44 and last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 306439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday.

CoreCivic Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.81.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.17). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CoreCivic news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $738,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,262 shares in the company, valued at $11,992,230.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CoreCivic

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

