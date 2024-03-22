Commercial Metals (CMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on April 10th

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Commercial Metals has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Commercial Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Price Performance

NYSE:CMC opened at $59.01 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $59.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMC

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,219,921.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 72,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Commercial Metals news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,921.35. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 72,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,385 shares of company stock worth $14,317,006 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Commercial Metals by 7,166.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.