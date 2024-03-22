Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Price Up 0.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $77.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Charles Schwab traded as high as $68.71 and last traded at $68.58. 849,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 7,762,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.35.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.53.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,214,499. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariston Services Group acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

