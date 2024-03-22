Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Up 4.1%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.43 and last traded at $14.37. Approximately 20,807 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 123,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.78.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.40). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $976.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $268,711.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,540.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $77,000. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

