C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Shares Down 3.9%

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.35. 137,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,596,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCCC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on C4 Therapeutics to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 638.34% and a negative return on equity of 55.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 million. Equities research analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 70,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 66,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 48,156 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

