Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $95.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Brown & Brown traded as high as $86.70 and last traded at $86.50, with a volume of 341564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.48.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BRO

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,323 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $217,663,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 658.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,481 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 401.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $82,445,000. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.