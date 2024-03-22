Bill Winters Sells 40,432 Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Stock

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) insider Bill Winters sold 40,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 655 ($8.34), for a total value of £264,829.60 ($337,147.80).

Bill Winters also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

On Wednesday, March 13th, Bill Winters sold 24,101 shares of Standard Chartered stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.47), for a total value of £160,271.65 ($204,037.75).

Standard Chartered Trading Up 2.8 %

STAN stock opened at GBX 676 ($8.61) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 620.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 660.71. The firm has a market cap of £17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 814.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. Standard Chartered PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 571 ($7.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 766.60 ($9.76).

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,530.12%.

STAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Standard Chartered to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.06) price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.82) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, February 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.73) to GBX 1,050 ($13.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 919.71 ($11.71).

Get Our Latest Research Report on Standard Chartered

About Standard Chartered

(Get Free Report)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.