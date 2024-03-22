AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.92

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.92 and last traded at $63.88, with a volume of 35703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXS. StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AXS

AXIS Capital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $4.19. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 6.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Stanley A. Galanski bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,647.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXIS Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 81,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 51,557 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 721.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,524 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 323,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,767,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 163,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 56,476 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.