Atb Cap Markets Comments on Highwood Asset Management Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:HAM)

Highwood Asset Management Ltd. (CVE:HAM – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Highwood Asset Management in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Highwood Asset Management’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Highwood Asset Management alerts:

Highwood Asset Management Trading Down 1.9 %

CVE HAM opened at C$5.25 on Wednesday. Highwood Asset Management has a one year low of C$4.00 and a one year high of C$10.00.

Highwood Asset Management Company Profile

Highwood Asset Management Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company operates through Metallic Minerals, Midstream Operations, and Upstream Operations segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Highwood Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwood Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.