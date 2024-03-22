Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $2,639,000. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $914.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $728.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $555.79. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $258.50 and a twelve month high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $885.90.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

