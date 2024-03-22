Andrew Livingston Buys 18 Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Livingston bought 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £153.09 ($194.89) per share, with a total value of £2,755.62 ($3,508.11).

On Monday, February 19th, Andrew Livingston bought 19 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 796 ($10.13) per share, with a total value of £151.24 ($192.54).

On Friday, January 19th, Andrew Livingston purchased 19 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 773 ($9.84) per share, for a total transaction of £146.87 ($186.98).

LON:HWDN opened at GBX 881.80 ($11.23) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 605 ($7.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 893.40 ($11.37). The company has a market cap of £4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,916.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 812.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 753.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,565.22%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HWDN shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 865 ($11.01) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 670 ($8.53) to GBX 680 ($8.66) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($11.84) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 810.83 ($10.32).

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

