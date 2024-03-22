Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $6.14. 76,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,450,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMRX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

