American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 128,543 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $15,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 254,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,036,891. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.69.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $109.85 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.08.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

