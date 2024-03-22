Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Stock Price Down 16.1%

Shares of Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) fell 16.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.56 and last traded at C$4.65. 112,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 435% from the average session volume of 20,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.54.
The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The stock has a market cap of C$161.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.17.
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.
