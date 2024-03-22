Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Boosted by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MO. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

MO opened at $44.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $48.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

