Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.15, but opened at $14.65. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alphatec shares last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 193,698 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATEC

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,280 shares in the company, valued at $8,329,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,280 shares in the company, valued at $8,329,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John Todd Koning sold 121,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $1,617,293.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 250,069 shares of company stock worth $3,528,245 in the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,388,000 after buying an additional 418,289 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 24.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,655,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,440,000 after purchasing an additional 523,323 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 10.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,587,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,590,000 after purchasing an additional 151,249 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Alphatec by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,382,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 461,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 201,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphatec

(Get Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.