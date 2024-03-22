Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $147.60 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.74 and a 12-month high of $153.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.03.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

