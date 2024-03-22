Aion Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and $322.62 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 15% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.24 or 0.00110168 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00045830 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00018091 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003078 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

