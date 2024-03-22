agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading Down 3.7%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.26. Approximately 147,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,234,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGL. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, agilon health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.73.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of agilon health by 241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in agilon health by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in agilon health by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in agilon health by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

