Adlai Nortye Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on March 27th (NASDAQ:ANL)

Adlai Nortye’s (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, March 27th. Adlai Nortye had issued 2,500,000 shares in its public offering on September 29th. The total size of the offering was $57,500,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adlai Nortye in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Adlai Nortye Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adlai Nortye

Shares of NASDAQ ANL opened at $8.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33. Adlai Nortye has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $19.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adlai Nortye stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Free Report) by 128.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 0.11% of Adlai Nortye worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Adlai Nortye Company Profile

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

