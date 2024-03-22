Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.97-12.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.24. Accenture also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.970-12.200 EPS.

Accenture Stock Down 9.3 %

ACN opened at $344.92 on Friday. Accenture has a 52-week low of $253.03 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $370.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.96. The company has a market cap of $216.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $383.27.

In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Accenture by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 89 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

