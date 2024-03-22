Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.970-12.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.8 billion-$66.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.2 billion. Accenture also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.97-12.20 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $383.27.

Get Accenture alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACN

Accenture Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $344.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture has a 52-week low of $253.03 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $370.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 89 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.