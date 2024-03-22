abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Insider Douglas J. Flint Sells 36,500 Shares

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) insider Douglas J. Flint sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.78), for a total transaction of £51,100 ($65,054.11).
abrdn Trading Up 3.1 %
LON ABDN opened at GBX 146.90 ($1.87) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 160.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 163.90. The stock has a market cap of £2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -777.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.32. abrdn plc has a 12-month low of GBX 136.23 ($1.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 238 ($3.03). The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15.
abrdn Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on ABDN
About abrdn
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- What is a Special Dividend?
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.