abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Insider Douglas J. Flint Sells 36,500 Shares

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) insider Douglas J. Flint sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.78), for a total transaction of £51,100 ($65,054.11).

LON ABDN opened at GBX 146.90 ($1.87) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 160.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 163.90. The stock has a market cap of £2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -777.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.32. abrdn plc has a 12-month low of GBX 136.23 ($1.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 238 ($3.03). The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of abrdn in a report on Monday, December 18th.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

