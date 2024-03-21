Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,591 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 153.5% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

CVS opened at $78.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.96. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

