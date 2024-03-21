YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Position Reduced by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in YETI by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in YETI by 7.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in YETI by 67.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in YETI by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in YETI by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.

YETI Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.31. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). YETI had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

