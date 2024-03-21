Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stake Cut by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total transaction of $837,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,568.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,819 shares of company stock worth $7,420,283. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.
VEEV opened at $230.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 71.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $236.90.
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
