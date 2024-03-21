TrueMark Investments LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,328 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.6% of TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $881.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.1 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $903.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $721.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $553.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $253.81 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

