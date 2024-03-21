TE Connectivity Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

TE Connectivity has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TE Connectivity has a payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $8.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $141.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $146.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TE Connectivity

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $62,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.