Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 59 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the third quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.1 %

NVDA stock opened at $903.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $721.23 and a 200 day moving average of $553.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $253.81 and a 52 week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $881.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

