Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,771 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.0% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $37,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $881.02.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $903.72 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $253.81 and a one year high of $974.00. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $721.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $553.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

