Radnor Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SF. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 22.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 118.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 44,219 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $75.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.84. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $77.62.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SF shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stifel Financial

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In related news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $1,887,763.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,484.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $2,713,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $1,887,763.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,484.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.