Radnor Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banyan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PHINIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in PHINIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PHINIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,304,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth $7,189,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on PHINIA in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

PHINIA Stock Up 1.8 %

PHIN stock opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88. PHINIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%.

PHINIA Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

