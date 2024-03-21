Radnor Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 717,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,556,000 after purchasing an additional 94,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of OC opened at $160.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.20 and its 200-day moving average is $140.90. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $89.60 and a fifty-two week high of $163.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $100,757.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at $5,764,342.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,799. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

