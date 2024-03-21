Radnor Capital Management LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $246.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.88 and a 200-day moving average of $222.54. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $246.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.