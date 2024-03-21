Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 750 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.45. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $48.17.

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

