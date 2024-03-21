Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 5,620 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2024

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTRFree Report) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 904.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Up 1.1 %

NTR opened at $53.64 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $76.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average of $55.60.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTR. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.80.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

