Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of GDX stock opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $36.26.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.