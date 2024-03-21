Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $76.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.05. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

