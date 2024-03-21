Radnor Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Radnor Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,640 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at $15,660,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,416. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NTAP opened at $104.44 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.81 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.90 and a 200-day moving average of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.94.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

