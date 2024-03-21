Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in RH by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in RH by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in RH by 513.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in RH by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on RH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.00.

RH Price Performance

NYSE:RH opened at $289.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.43. RH has a one year low of $207.26 and a one year high of $406.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.17.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

