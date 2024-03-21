Radnor Capital Management LLC Invests $231,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BAC opened at $36.75 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $289.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

