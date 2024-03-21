Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $412,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,749,602,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after buying an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $770,000,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $74.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day moving average of $67.93. The stock has a market cap of $109.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

