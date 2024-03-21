Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,142 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RSP opened at $166.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.29. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $166.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

