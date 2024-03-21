Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys 300 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 431,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Southern by 200.9% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 76,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 50,897 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.4% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 63.1% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.46.

SO stock opened at $70.20 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.74.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.14%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

