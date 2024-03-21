Radnor Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 6,217.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,806,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,480 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter valued at $62,869,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $133,345,000. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 137.9% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 8,900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,078,000 after buying an additional 5,158,750 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 807.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,487,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,469,000 after buying an additional 4,882,709 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.93.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

FHN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

