Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Forward Air by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 7.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Forward Air by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 5.8% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FWRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Forward Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.14.

Forward Air Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $713.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $121.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $338.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.96 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

