Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires 215 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $204.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.76 and its 200 day moving average is $191.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.50 and a fifty-two week high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.17.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,603.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,917 shares of company stock worth $12,660,561. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

